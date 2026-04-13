Britney Spears life update: Rehab after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has voluntarily checked herself into a rehab facility following her DUI arrest in Ventura, California, last month.

A representative for the 44-year-old singer confirmed the move on Sunday, marking a significant step for the star after what insiders describe as a major wake-up call.

Spears is currently preparing for a court appearance scheduled for 4 May, and she has reportedly spent the last few weeks leaning on her sons, 20-year-old Sean Preston and 19-year-old Jayden James, for support during this difficult period.

The arrest took place on 4 March after authorities reportedly spotted the Toxic singer swerving in and out of traffic lanes.

Records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office show she was taken into custody and released the following morning.

Sources close to the star claimed she was "incredibly emotional" at the time, feeling a deep sense of shame and embarrassment over the incident.

While prosecutors are still reviewing the case, reports suggest that authorities allegedly discovered an unknown substance in her vehicle and believe she may have been under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

In the weeks leading up to her decision to seek treatment, Spears appeared to be focusing on family and close friends.

As the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office continues its review of the DUI charges, those in Spears' inner circle suggest that the last few months have been particularly trying for her.

By choosing to enter a treatment facility now, the pop icon seems determined to address the issues that led to her arrest before her legal proceedings begin in May.

For a star who has spent decades in the spotlight, this latest move is being seen as a proactive effort to find stability and move forward after a turbulent start to the year.