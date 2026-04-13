How Justin Baldoni lawsuit has ‘ruined' Blake Lively?

Justin Baldoni lawsuit has ‘ruined' Blake Lively

A Disney executive has reportedly claimed that Blake Lively’s career in Hollywood is "ruined" as she prepares for a high-stakes court battle with her former co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

The insider, who allegedly worked with the actress previously, suggested that the industry isn't "shedding tears" over her current legal woes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the source claimed that the Gossip Girl star has "made her bed and she can lie in it," while alleging she had a long-standing reputation for being difficult and thinking she always knew best.

The fallout follows a lawsuit Lively filed in December 2024, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation during their time filming It Ends With Us.

While Baldoni denied the claims and even launched a $400 million countersuit, which was thrown out in June, the legal path hasn't been smooth for Lively either.

A judge recently dismissed her sexual harassment allegations, leaving only three claims to move forward: retaliation, breach of contract, and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

Baldoni’s legal team expressed their relief at the court's decision, noting they were grateful for the careful review of what they called "very serious allegations".

Lively’s lawyers have pushed back against the idea that the dismissal of the harassment claims was a victory for Baldoni.

They argued that the court’s decision was based on Lively being considered an independent contractor rather than an employee, and insisted it was "not because the defendants did nothing wrong."

The actress is apparently looking forward to taking the stand to testify, hoping to use the trial to expose "vicious" forms of online retaliation.

With both sides failing to reach a settlement, the pair are now set to face off in court on 18 May.

The proceedings have already attracted significant attention, particularly as Taylor Swift’s name has been mentioned several times during the preliminary legal stages.

While it is still unclear who will ultimately be called to testify, the industry is watching closely to see if the Disney executive's harsh assessment of Lively's professional future holds true as the trial begins.