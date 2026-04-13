Prince Edward, Anne stand by Andrew after King Charles' blow: 'Threat' to monarchy

The royal family seems to be in a fix due to ex-prince Andrew's scandal, which is allegedly threatening the monarchy's reputation.

The former Duke of York's two siblings, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, are in 'contact' with the disgraced royal even after King Charles' decision to cut ties with him.

The 77-year-old monarch stripped his younger brotehr of his royal title and forced him to leave his favourite Windsor home, Royal Lodge, for Marsh Farm on Sandringham Estate over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal expert Jennie Bond shared her thoughts on the former Duke of York's siblings, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, who are still in contact with him, even though the monarch is opting to stay away.

"I think this is an illustration of the separation of the institution of monarchy and the royal family. The King and his heir, [Prince] William, have a vested interest in protecting the monarchy and feel they have a duty to do so," Bond told The Mirror.

Edward, 62, reportedly went to visit teh former Duke of York for Easter alongside his wife Duchess Sophie.

The expert went on explaining the situation in her own word, saying: "Andrew poses a threat to the good name of the monarchy, and so both Charles and William are keeping their distance."

"I’m sure Anne and Edward feel the same loyalty to the Crown, but they are also slightly more at liberty to keep in contact with Andrew. And it seems they are doing so," Bond continued.

She then gave some insight into the meeting, saying: "No one has any idea what Edward and Sophie discussed with Andrew. Personally, I doubt it was anything to do with the move to Marsh Farm."

Edward and Anne, 75, "are privately keeping communication channels open" and they are "undoubtedly keeping Charles in the picture too."

"But I guess Edward’s visit suggests that behind the stoic face of the royal family there lies a beating heart. We can only hope that one of them exerts some pressure on their brother to do the decent thing and tell the U.S. authorities what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein," Bond noted.