Queen Camilla's striking fashion statement at anniversary gala

Queen Camilla made a striking appearance at the The King’s Trust 50th anniversary celebration at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday evening.

The Queen arrived in a vibrant purple lace dress by her favoured designer Fiona Clare, but it was her dramatic magenta cape by Dior that stole the spotlight.

The flowing piece, which draped elegantly over her shoulders and down her back.

Her cape had deep jewel-toned hue, was described by observers as a standout addition for the evening, particularly given its rich contrast against the lace dress beneath.

Once inside the venue, Camilla later removed the cape to reveal the full design.

As is often the case with her signature style, the Queen completed the look with understated accessories, including diamond jewellery and statement earrings, along with slip-on heels by Eliot Zed featuring a capped toe and low heel.

Fashion stylist and colour expert Leanne Jones praised the ensemble, noting the unexpected seasonal choice of the magenta cape.

She described it as “a perfect layer over this bold, colourful ensemble,” adding that the rich tones allowed the Queen to stand out in a “considered and elegant way.”