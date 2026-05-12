Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffers another blow as legal action looms

King Charles and the royal family might be worried about Andrew's mental health as mounting public pressure grows with each passing day, but they are powerless to rescue him from the trouble he brought on himself.

The 66-year-old former prince has suffered another blow after being cut from the royal family over his ties with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The City of London Corporation has taken a bold step to pursue a formal motion of censure against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after he ignored correspondence asking him to give up his Freedom of the City honour.

The censure motion will come before the Court of Common Council at its meeting on May 21.

Corporation members sent a letter to King Charles' younger brother, requesting him to voluntarily surrender the historic distinction. However, Andrew appeared reluctant to respond.

Elected representatives on the Policy and Resources Committee have now resolved to table the censure motion, which represents an official expression of disapproval.

"Following his failure to respond, elected members of our Policy and Resources Committee have agreed to bring forward a motion of censure a formal expression of our disapproval to the next meeting of the Court of Common Council on May 21," a corporation spokesperson confirmed.

Mountbatten-Windsor received the Freedom in 2012 through patrimony, having inherited the entitlement because his father Prince Philip held Freeman status.

The Corporation, which administers the Square Mile, acknowledged in March that no effective legal route exists to strip someone of the honour.