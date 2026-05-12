Princess Anne explores 'leading ladies' as she visits Inveraray Castle in Argyll

Princess enjoyed a full day of engagements in Argyll on Monday, delighting local communities.

The visit, hosted by the Lieutenancy of Argyll and Bute, saw The Princess explore multiple sites, meet key figures, and learn more about the history and culture of this scenic part of Scotland.

The day began at the historic Inveraray Castle, where The Princess toured the Leading Ladies exhibition.

Among the featured pieces was a carefully preserved period dress, which Anne examined closely.

During her time at the castle, The Princess met The Duke and Duchess of Argyll, who welcomed her personally.

She also spoke with Mrs Jane MacLeod, Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, and engaged with staff from the Inveraray Castle Archive, whose hard work made the exhibition possible.

She took time to meet the wider team involved in guiding visitors, assisting with tours, and maintaining the castle’s collections.