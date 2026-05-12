 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie praises Shropshire charities on tour of life-changing community projects

Lord-Lieutenant hails royal visit as celebration of Shropshire volunteers and local work
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 12, 2026

Duchess Sophie praises Shropshire charities on tour of life-changing community projects

The Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner JP, welcomed Duchess of Edinburgh  in Shropshire.

The day began at the Albrighton Trust Moat and Gardens, where the Duchess met trustees and volunteers and toured the centre’s accessible angling facilities, sensory gardens, and workshop spaces. 

The site is designed to offer inclusive educational and recreational opportunities for people with physical and learning disabilities.

From there, the Duchess travelled to Crowsmill Craft Centre near Bridgnorth, a day service supporting both children who struggle in mainstream education and adults living with disabilities or mental health challenges. 

Founded in 2013 by Mark Chiswell and Dickon Pitt, the centre has grown into a thriving hub employing staff and volunteers.

The final stop of the day was Willodene Farm, run by Mathew and Sarah Home, widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading providers of rehabilitation training. 

Since 1988, the farm has worked closely with probation services, the Ministry of Justice and Public Health to deliver a structured programme combining therapy, vocational training and life skills in a real working environment. 

During her visit, Sophie toured classrooms, farm facilities, the craft and wellbeing centre.

Reflecting on the visit, the Lord-Lieutenant described it as “a wonderful opportunity for Her Royal Highness to see some of the fabulous work being done in Shropshire with the amazing support of local communities and volunteers.” 

Queen Camilla opens Palace doors to Kate Middleton's brother after Harry's move
Queen Camilla opens Palace doors to Kate Middleton's brother after Harry's move
Prince William meets Māori Queen for first time at Windsor Castle
Prince William meets Māori Queen for first time at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry gives into King Charles for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry gives into King Charles for Archie, Lilibet
Kate Middleton ‘wants' King Charles to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
Kate Middleton ‘wants' King Charles to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
Duchess Sophie leaves UK to perform important role for King Charles
Duchess Sophie leaves UK to perform important role for King Charles
Palace secretly preparing for Prince William's ‘risky' overseas trip video
Palace secretly preparing for Prince William's ‘risky' overseas trip
Kate Middleton reclaims Meghan Markle spotlight as royal mission launches
Kate Middleton reclaims Meghan Markle spotlight as royal mission launches
Prince Harry sparks hope for reunion as King's key aide speeds up efforts video
Prince Harry sparks hope for reunion as King's key aide speeds up efforts