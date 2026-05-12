Duchess Sophie praises Shropshire charities on tour of life-changing community projects

The Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner JP, welcomed Duchess of Edinburgh in Shropshire.

The day began at the Albrighton Trust Moat and Gardens, where the Duchess met trustees and volunteers and toured the centre’s accessible angling facilities, sensory gardens, and workshop spaces.

The site is designed to offer inclusive educational and recreational opportunities for people with physical and learning disabilities.

From there, the Duchess travelled to Crowsmill Craft Centre near Bridgnorth, a day service supporting both children who struggle in mainstream education and adults living with disabilities or mental health challenges.

Founded in 2013 by Mark Chiswell and Dickon Pitt, the centre has grown into a thriving hub employing staff and volunteers.

The final stop of the day was Willodene Farm, run by Mathew and Sarah Home, widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading providers of rehabilitation training.

Since 1988, the farm has worked closely with probation services, the Ministry of Justice and Public Health to deliver a structured programme combining therapy, vocational training and life skills in a real working environment.

During her visit, Sophie toured classrooms, farm facilities, the craft and wellbeing centre.

Reflecting on the visit, the Lord-Lieutenant described it as “a wonderful opportunity for Her Royal Highness to see some of the fabulous work being done in Shropshire with the amazing support of local communities and volunteers.”