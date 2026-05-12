King Charles, Queen Camilla spring into action as Princess Kate heads to Italy

The British royal family is in celebratory mood this month as King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace, honouring frontline workers from accross the United Kingdom.

The Palace also recognised the dedication and contributions of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.

The event took place amid Princess Kate's absence, who's preparing to leave the UK for Italy on a her first solo trip to abroad since her cancer diagnosis.

On Monday evening, the 77-year-old monarch and his wife also attended a 50th anniversary celebration of the King's Trust at the Royal Albert Hall.

The royal couple, both in high spirits, walked the red carpet at the iconic London venue where they were greeted by television hosts Ant and Dec.

The monarch was all smiles as he joked with the presenters, noting it had been "a long time" since their last meeting and complimenting them on their youthful appearance.

Anthony McPartlin, 50, quipped in response that he had "a lot of makeup on".

Inside the venue, the royal couple mingled with an impressive roster of British acting talent, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Gareth Southgate, and Idris Elba.

As the King took his seat in the royal box, singer Ruby Turner performed the national anthem, with the audience rising to join in.

Elsewhere, Sir Rod Stewart created an uncomfortable moment for King Charles on the red carpet. The rock singer addressed the King directly about his recent American state visit, declaring: "May I say well done in the Americas.

"You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little rat bag in his place."

The remark appeared to reference King Charles's April trip to the United States, during which he met with President Trump.

The singer's comments drew swift criticism from royal watchers online, who took issue with Sir Rod pulling the constitutionally neutral monarch into political territory.

Earlier today, Queen Camilla welcomed supporters of Medical Detection Dogs to Clarence House. Camilla held the reception in her capacity as Patron of the charity, a role she has held since 2014.

Among those who attended the reception was the Princess of Wales's younger brother, James Middleton, who shared a friendly kiss on the cheek with the Queen as they greeted each other at Clarence House