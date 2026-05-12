Andrew's shocking Sandringham act sparks anger

New bombshell claims about Andrew have ignited anger among Britons, renewing push for animal welfare accountability.

Ex-prince Andrew has landed in a new crisis for allegedly being involved in animal cruelty. The ex-prince 'kicked his dog in the head' during a gathering in Sandringham, according to a new book.

The incident reportedly left a royal family guest in shock and led to Prince Philip agreeing that his son needed reprimanding.

According to Hello! magazine, the anecdote was shared in the upcoming book "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" by Andrew Lownie, which will hit teh shelves on May 21.

The first edition of Entitled was published in August 2025 as a joint biography of Queen Elizabeth's second son and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and in the updated new edition, Lownie writes that the former Duke of York left his dog whimpering after kicking her in the head when she acted out during a pheasant shoot at Sandringham.

"Mid-morning, everyone gathered for hot soup and sausage rolls. The guest was standing next to Andrew, who had his Labrador by his side," Lownie writes of how the scene unfolded, according to the outlet.

"Suddenly the dog leapt and snatched the guest’s sausage roll from his hand, causing him to laugh," he writes, adding that Andrew "kicked the dog in the head, leaving her whimpering on the ground."

The author claims that the guest, who was a friend of the royal family, called Andrew out for his "disgusting" behavior towards the "beautiful dog," and the royal family member fired back.

"[Expletive] off,' Andrew retorted. ‘It is none of your business, and I will do precisely what I want to MY dogs,' " Lownie writes that Andrew replied.

According to the author, the guest saw several other members of the group flash him a thumbs-up in agreement with what he had said. In addition, Prince Philip approached him later to relay the same.

Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson became the carers for Queen Elizabeth's two surviving corgis after her death in 2022.