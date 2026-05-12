 
Geo News

Duchess of Edinburgh joins King Frederik for Child Safety Summit

Duchess Sophie views landmark women in politics artwork at Christiansborg’s Conversation Room
By
Iqra Khalid
|

Published May 12, 2026

Duchess of Edinburgh joins King Frederik for Child Safety Summit
Duchess of Edinburgh and King Frederick attend key engagements in Copenhagen

King Frederick opened the international Save the Children conference on Tuesday morning, addressing the growing impact of artificial intelligence and social media on the wellbeing of young people. 

The event took place in the historic Landstingsalen at Christiansborg Palace, with the full text of the King’s speech available on the Royal House website.

Red Barnet hosted the conference in collaboration with former European Commission Vice-Chair Margrethe Vestager and the US-based organisation Common Sense Media, both of which work to protect children in the digital age. 

Attendees included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and The Duchess of Edinburgh, who attended in her role as patron of the UK’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

The King of Denmark has been a longstanding supporter of Save the Children, serving as a protector of the charity since 2002. 

During the conference, the Duchess of Edinburgh toured Christiansborg Palace, guided by Parliamentary Officer Kasper Haarby. 

She visited the Conversation Room, where she studied the painting The Conversation 1918-2024 by artist Mie Mørkeberg, which features 30 influential women in politics.

Kate Middleton ‘wants' King Charles to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
Kate Middleton ‘wants' King Charles to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
Duchess Sophie leaves UK to perform important role for King Charles
Duchess Sophie leaves UK to perform important role for King Charles
Palace secretly preparing for Prince William's ‘risky' overseas trip video
Palace secretly preparing for Prince William's ‘risky' overseas trip
Kate Middleton reclaims Meghan Markle spotlight as royal mission launches
Kate Middleton reclaims Meghan Markle spotlight as royal mission launches
Prince Harry sparks hope for reunion as King's key aide speeds up efforts video
Prince Harry sparks hope for reunion as King's key aide speeds up efforts
Andrew accuser's 'truth' lives on as her posthumous memoir hits milestone
Andrew accuser's 'truth' lives on as her posthumous memoir hits milestone
Queen Camilla issues personal statement as King faces health challenge
Queen Camilla issues personal statement as King faces health challenge
King Charles speaks out about 'awful' chemotherapy side effects
King Charles speaks out about 'awful' chemotherapy side effects