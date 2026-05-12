Queen Camilla opens Palace doors to Kate Middleton's brother after Harry's move

Queen Camilla has opened the Palace doors to Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton amid reports of Prince Harry's latest bid for reconciliation.

The Palace has confirmed a new chapter of families reunion as the royals embraced the Middletons amid the Andrew-Sarah scandals and Harry's wish to join royals at Balmoral.

The 78-year-old Queen surprised fans with her latest move as she observed a demonstration of cutting-edge technology designed to replicate the remarkable diagnostic abilities of dogs.

During a reception at royal residence, the Queen is seen in good spirits while chating with the Princess of Wales' younger brother James Middleton.

The royal family released video with stunning update on the event, writing: "Celebrating the wonderfully impressive work of @MedicalDetectionDogs!

"At a reception at Clarence House, The Queen, as Patron, met supporters of the charity and some special canine friends."

The Palace revealed that Bio Detection Dogs are trained to detect diseases like cancers, Parkinson’s, COVID-19, malaria and bacterial infections on samples in the charity’s training room.

The Queen was all excited as she watched a demonstration of the MDD’s new electronic nose, a collaboration between the charity and Dr Andreas Mershin from RealNose.

AI to replicate the dogs’ diagnostic accuracy in scalable technology. The device is an early prostate cancer screening tool and has been inspired and informed by MDD Bio Detection Dogs including Florin the dog, who The Queen saw in action.

Among those who attended the reception was Lucy, accompanied by her Medical Alert Assistance Dog, Wolfie. The specially trained canine plays a vital role in Lucy's daily life, alerting her to episodes of Postural Tachycardia Syndrome before they occur.