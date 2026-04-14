Meghan Markle's adorable reply to 'model' compliment in Melbourne

Meghan Markle’s first day in Australia came with a heartfelt moment and a compliment she clearly didn’t see coming.

While visiting McAuley Community Services for Women in Melbourne, a refuge supporting women and families experiencing homelessness and domestic violence, the Duchess of Sussex joined staff to serve lunch and sit down with residents.

Dressed in a striped navy apron, Meghan helped dish out meals before taking a seat at the table as she chatted with the women.

“Is anyone else hungry?” she asked with a smile, adding, “We landed here this morning so my jet lag hasn’t quite hit yet.”

It was during these candid conversations that one resident couldn’t resist sharing her admiration.

“Oh you look amazing just like a model. You have kids but you have got no wrinkles,” she said warmly.

Caught off guard but clearly touched, Meghan laughed and replied, “Oh that’s so generous, you are so nice.”

The exchange ended on a simple but sweet note, with the woman adding, “It was nice to meet you.”

The visit followed an earlier stop at the Royal Children’s Hospital for a day focused on connection and community.