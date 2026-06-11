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Prince Harry, Meghan hit back after Princess Kate sister marks security win

Duke and Duchess of Sussex raise eyebrows over security 'double standards'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan hit back after Princess Kate sister marks security win
Prince Harry, Meghan reveal feelings over upsetting security update from UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressed their concerns regarding a troubling update about security from the UK.

Despite making efforts to regain taxpayer-funded protection via legal channels, the Duke of Sussex is still waiting for the verdict.

However, there is an update from the UK about Princess Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, who is allowed to improve security around her house in Berkshire.

Pippa and her James Matthews, alongside their three children, reside at Barton Court.

As per Sky News, hedge fund manager James claimed that, being part of a high-profile family, they need a higher level of security.

He shared, "There are implications for my family, due to their high public profile, which means there is a need for a higher level of security than would otherwise be the case if the circumstances were different."

Prince Harry, Meghan hit back after Princess Kate sister marks security win

"Therefore, to improve security for my family, before we moved in, I arranged for an electric security gate to be erected on the drive. Unfortunately, there has been a continued need to enhance security," Pippa's husband added.

After Pippa and her family granted the security access, Harry and Meghan are reportedly left pretty furious over the "double standards."

Although the Duke of Sussex has mentioned many times that due to a potential security risk, he cannot bring his family back to the UK.

Due to this, he urged the UK government to grant him taxpayer-funded protection whenever he and his family visit the UK. 

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