Anne Hathaway leaves fans in awe with ‘Mother Mary’ BTS

Anne Hathaway stunned her fans with a behind the scenes’ photo dump from Mother Mary set.

On Tuesday, April 13, the Oscar winner took to her Instagram to share a series of spectacular shots from the upcoming psychological drama and musical-style film.

She was seen sporting a blonde wig and dramatic outfits for the quite different role she has opted to take over from her usuals.

Among the snapshots, one showed the 43-year-old actress, who plays mega pop star Mother Mary in the new David Lowery-directed film, wearing daring mini bodysuits.

One paired with a giant headpiece, another a black look with a plunging neckline, and a white-and-silver costume featuring flowing drapes.

The Devil Wears Prada actress' fans flooded the comments section with an outpouring of love and support.

One raved, “No one could have done it better than Anne Hathaway.”

Another wrote excitedly, “I cannot wait to see this movie my god.”

A thief gushed, “mother is mothering.”

Meanwhile a fourth asked for more behind the camera magic, “WE WANT MORE BTS PHOTOS PLEASE!!!!!”

For the unversed, Mother Mary is set for a limited release in the US theater on April 17, followed by a wider release on April 24.

In addition to Anne, Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, FKA twigs and more completed the stellar lineup.