Meghan Markle finally responds to Archie, Lilibet photo controversy

Meghan Markle has been receiving immense criticism for “hypocrisy” over protecting her children’s privacy.

Critics argue that the As Ever Founder is using her children to gain attention for her brand and followers. They also claimed that it goes against the Sussexes’ campaign for online safety of children when she shares their glimpses online.

A spokesperson for Meghan finally addressed the ongoing claims in statement.

“The Duchess has always been clear that there is a distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny,” the spokesperson told Newsweek. “By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world.”

They continued, “Far from being contradictory, by concealing their faces she is actually reflecting the message she delivered in Geneva: that parents can choose to share family experiences while still taking deliberate steps to protect identities, privacy, and digital footprint.”

The criticism especially came as Meghan had delivered an empowering speech last month in Geneva in front of the UN to kick off the World Health Assembly in partnership with WHO.

When the Duchess of Sussex marked her return to social media last year, there was a lot of curiosity surrounding her posts. It was the first time in five years that fans were getting direct updates from the Sussexes themselves.

Many hoped to see peek of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who have been rarely seen in public unlike the three children of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen at key royal events and their birthday portraits are shared annually by the Palace. Whereas, Archie and Lilibet enjoy a privacy while living in Montecito.

While Meghan marks special moments of the family, the children's faces are always obsured as a safety measure.