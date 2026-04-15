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Rob Gronkowski teases invite Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce July wedding

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce will tie the knot on July 3, 2026, in New York City

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 15, 2026

Rob Gronkowski teases invite Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce July wedding

Rob Gronkowski is keeping fans guessing about whether he’ll be on the guest list for one of the year’s most anticipated celebrity weddings: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s.

The former New England Patriots star revealed he had already invited Kelce to his own 2026 Gronk Beach music festival.

But when asked if the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had returned the favor with a wedding invite, Gronkowski played coy.

“Oh, my gosh, my lips are sealed,” he told Page Six in an interview published April 14. “I may or may not be invited to the wedding.”

Still, Gronkowski made it clear that if he does attend, he’ll bring his trademark party energy.

“He may want to invite me because I bring the juice to the dance floor,” he said, promising “Gronk Beach energy” at the reception.

According to Daily Mail, Opalite hitmaker and NFL star will tie the knot on July 3, 2026, in New York City.

Guests were reportedly asked to RSVP with signed NDAs to keep details under wraps.

While the exact venue remains undisclosed, reportedly, it will be an indoor space, possibly an arena or museum-like setting.

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