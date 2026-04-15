Zayn Malik to perform live on Jimmy Fallon show after two years

Zayn Malik fans are in for a treat as the former One Direction star is heading back to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker is slated to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s show on April 21, for a major live performance.

The upcoming episode will not feature his candid and quick appearance but a full interview and live rendition nearly two years after he last serenaded on the stage.

He might perform one of his newly released singles, Die For Me or Sideways, both from his upcoming solo studio album Konnakol, set to release on April 17.

Notably, the last time the Pillowtalk chart-topper performed a song live on The Tonight Show, apart from his cameos, was on May 21, 2024.

He performed Alienated from his album Room Under the Stairs at that time, marking his first television performance in eight years.

For the unversed, Zayn has made several appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ranging from his early days with One Direction to his more recent solo and "silent" cameos.

Apart from his musical performance in May 2024, the English singer made two notable guest appearances to promote his latest projects.

On March 13, 2024, he made a surprise appearance to announce his single What I Am and his fourth album, Room Under the Stairs.

He handed Jimmy a note and a mug before exiting the stage without speaking.

On September 17, 2024, Gigi Hadid's ex crashed Jimmy’s monologue to announce his Stairway to the Sky tour.

He wordlessly walked onto the stage, played his song Stardust on the host’s laptop, and handed him a note with the tour details before leaving.

Notably, Zayn made his solo television debut on the show on February 17, 2016, where he performed It's You.