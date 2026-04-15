Taylor Swift upcoming wedding bears striking connection to 'Showgirl' album

Did Taylor Swift leave wedding Easter Egg in 'The Life of a Showgirl?'

Taylor Swift’s wedding has been long under planning and the pop superstar has been bringing each meticulous detail to life as the day nears.

The 36-year-old musician has reportedly chosen a wedding dress which is directly inspired by one of her major inspirations, and also the subject to one of The Life of a Showgirl songs – Elizabeth Taylor.

The Opalite hitmaker’s finalised gown is reportedly a rendition of the Hollywood icon’s first wedding dress from when she took the vows with Conrad Hilton, Paris Hilton’s great uncle in 1950.

Swift has been a longtime fan of Taylor’s, and recently released a music video for her song Elizabeth Taylor with a montage of the legend’s clips and got the inspiration for her big day, an insider told Daily Mail.

“Taylor spent so much time looking at old photos of Elizabeth Taylor when she was making her music video for that song that she became enamored with the movie queen’s style. So when she started thinking about her wedding dress, she looked up Elizabeth’s old gowns online,” said the source.

The Grammy winner reportedly fell in love with the gown from the ‘50s because of it “old fashioned” style with lace detailing and elaborate waistline.

The Cleopatra actress married seven times in her life after her first marriage with Hilton lasted only eight months.

While most details for the upcoming “American Royal Wedding” are under wraps for now, it was recently reported that the couple has sent out save the dates with July 3 marked as the big day, and New York City as their wedding destination.