Meghan Markle reopens royal wounds in heartbreaking confession

Meghan Markle got candid about a very difficult time in her life a she conducted a slew of engagements in Melbourne along with Prince Harry.

During one discussion about mental health at the Swinburne University of Technology, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to have touched a sensitive nerve once again, which is possible that the royals would not be pleased about.

The former Suits actress began dating Harry back in 2016 and suffice to say that the journey has not been less than a whirlwind. The couple had been the centre of media scrutiny, especially the British press. Harry had to even break tradition and issue an official statement from the Palace to keep the negativity in the press at bay.

Meghan shared what had things been like behind the scenes for the past decade.

“For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world,” she confessed.

“Now, I’m still here,” she said. “And when I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realise that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks – that’s not going to change.”

She urged the young people listening to her to be “stronger than that”.