 
Geo News

Meghan Markle reopens royal wounds in heartbreaking confession

Meghan Markle makes deeply personal remarks about tough phase including her royal life

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 16, 2026

Meghan Markle reopens royal wounds in heartbreaking confession

Meghan Markle got candid about a very difficult time in her life a she conducted a slew of engagements in Melbourne along with Prince Harry.

During one discussion about mental health at the Swinburne University of Technology, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to have touched a sensitive nerve once again, which is possible that the royals would not be pleased about.

The former Suits actress began dating Harry back in 2016 and suffice to say that the journey has not been less than a whirlwind. The couple had been the centre of media scrutiny, especially the British press. Harry had to even break tradition and issue an official statement from the Palace to keep the negativity in the press at bay.

Meghan shared what had things been like behind the scenes for the past decade.

“For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world,” she confessed.

“Now, I’m still here,” she said. “And when I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realise that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks – that’s not going to change.”

She urged the young people listening to her to be “stronger than that”.

Meghan Markle revives her working royal era in latest move
Meghan Markle revives her working royal era in latest move
Kate Middleton, Princess Anne unite for Australians amid Harry-Meghan visit
Kate Middleton, Princess Anne unite for Australians amid Harry-Meghan visit
Prince Harry's bombshell encounter with Queen's aide
Prince Harry's bombshell encounter with Queen's aide
Prince Edward makes powerful comeback after Andrew criticism
Prince Edward makes powerful comeback after Andrew criticism
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strengthen Sussex brand with new honour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strengthen Sussex brand with new honour
Prince Harry drops surprise update on Australia mission
Prince Harry drops surprise update on Australia mission
King Charles sidelines Prince William as plan to forgive Harry disclosed
King Charles sidelines Prince William as plan to forgive Harry disclosed
Princess Anne's husband quietly receives honour for important cause
Princess Anne's husband quietly receives honour for important cause