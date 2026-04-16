Khloé Kardashian hits back at Lamar Odom over fame claim

Khloé Kardashian pushed back against Lamar Odom’s latest remarks in his Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.

The former NBA star suggested he married her for fame.

On the April 15 episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the reality star addressed Odom’s comments head-on.

“You’re sitting on camera saying you married me for fame,” she said, adding that she too, along with fans, once believed their seven-year marriage was built on love.

“You, your friends, you guys are all saying how you were with me just for fame. That’s like some f--ked up s--t. I feel so dumb, I spent hours and time doing this documentary as a favor. I’m not paid one penny.”

Joined by longtime friend Malika Haqq, Kim Kardashian’s sister explained she initially agreed to participate in the project to ensure Odom’s story was portrayed positively.

“I wanted to make sure it was handled in the best way,” she noted. “He’s been through enough negative s--t. Let’s turn the tune here.”

But following the documentary’s release, Kardashian expressed frustration with Odom’s press appearances, where he appeared to downplay her role in his recovery after his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

“I don’t even need you to sing my praises,” she said. “But you’re not now going to s--t on me or play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the public.”

A source close to Odom told E! News that his press commitments were part of his agreement, not a personal choice.

The insider emphasized that Odom has consistently acknowledged Kardashian’s support during his most difficult years.