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Royal family shares Queen's heartfelt message after devastating loss

Queen issues personal note for the support received by well-wishers during hard times

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 17, 2026

Royal family shares Queen&apos;s heartfelt message after devastating loss
Royal family shares Queen's heartfelt message after devastating loss

Royal family released a statement personally penned by the Queen after facing a devastating loss.

On April 17, Queen Mary of Denmark expressed her immense gratitude towards her well-wishers for sending their support after her father's death.

For the unversed, Denmark's royals announced the death of Mary's father, John Dalgleish Donaldson, on April 12. He passed away at the age of 84.

Sharing an emotional message, Queen Mary wrote, "My heartfelt thanks for the overwhelming number of messages, flowers and warm thoughts regarding my father's death.

"The enormous amount of empathy has touched us deeply and means more than words can say. HM The Queen."

Earlier, Queen Mary revealed that her heart is very heavy after his father departed from the world.

In a heartfelt note, she expressed that the love and gratitude her father imparted will always stay with her as she bids him farewell.

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