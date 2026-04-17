Angels legend Garret Anderson dies at 53

The Los Angeles Angels legend, Garret Anderson, has died at the age of 53. The team announced his death on Friday, April 17, 2026; however, no cause of death has been revealed so far.

The franchise's all-time hits leader spent 15 of his 17 major league seasons with the Angels. He joined the then-California Angels in 1994 and became a member of the team's Hall of Fame in 2016.

He holds several franchise records including games played, total bases, extra-base hits, doubles, grand slams and RBIs. Anderson's 1,292 RBIs are the most in Angels history. Only Mike Trout has scored more runs as an Angel than Anderson.

A look back at his career:

Anderson's greatest moment came in 2002 when he batted .306 that season and drove in a team-leading 123 runs. The Angels won 99 games and earned a wild-card playoff spot.

He finished fourth in American League MVP voting that season.

Anderson was selected to the All-Star Game three times. In 2003, he won both the All-Star Game MVP award and the Home Run Derby and finished his career with a .293 batting average, 287 home runs and 1,365 RBIs.

His final two seasons were spent with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tributes pour in

Angels owner Arte Moreno paid a heartfelt tribute to the athlete, praising his legacy. He said: "Garret was a cornerstone of our organization," adding, "His stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success."

Moreno continued: "Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class and loyalty."

The Angels will honour Anderson with a memorial patch on their jerseys for the rest of the season. There will also be a moment of silence and a video tribute before Friday's game.

Anderson is survived by his wife Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey, and son Garret "Trey" Anderson III.