Pedro Pascal shares how he got in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pedro Pascal didn't wait to be invited to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime show, he went and asked himself, and even sent a selfie with his tongue out to seal the deal.

The Last of Us star, 51, opened up about the experience in the new issue of Fantastic Man, revealing that he had reached out through his own network hoping to be included in any capacity.

"I wanted to participate in any way, literally a volunteer position, like serving coffee if needed, and I put the feelers out through people I work with," he said.

He described Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, as the best person working at the intersection of representation and celebration right now, saying the performer fills him with genuine inspiration beyond just being a fan of his music.

The initial response was silence.

After wrapping Tony Gilroy's upcoming film Behemoth, Pascal took matters into his own hands.

"I was lamenting about not hearing back and I sent someone an email with a selfie of me sticking my tongue out, being, like, 'It's really me.'" It worked.

"Within 25 minutes, they called me back and they were like, 'We want you to come to the show.'"

His only instruction was to wear beige.

On the day, someone pulled him from his seat in the stands and took him backstage, where he found himself alongside Cardi B, Young Miko, Karol G and Jessica Alba.

After a wardrobe check, he was told simply that the vibe was: he would be dancing. It was only as he was being marched out onto the field that the penny dropped.

"I'm such a f---ing idiot. Oh my god, I'm going to be in the Casita," he recalled thinking. "I think that's why I seemed like a deer in headlights."