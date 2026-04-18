Madonna surprises Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella duets, 20 years after her 2006 debut

Madonna stunned everyone after making a cameo during Sabrina Carpenter’s buzzing performance on Friday night, April 17, at Coachella weekend two.

Madonna performed along with Sabrina Carpenter for duets of Vogue , Like a Prayer and a new track.

Carpenter was in the middle of performing Juno, usually the part of her ‘Short ‘n Sweet’ tour segment in which she playfully arrests a new celebrity and this time she brought out Madonna.

The pop queen appeared through center stage to perform Vogue, joining Carpenter to debut a new duet.

The buzz surrounding the track is that it would be featured on the singer’s upcoming album Confessions II.

Then, Madonna grabs the mic to give an extended address to the humming audience.

Recalling her 2006 debut, the pop queen said, “So 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella. I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 1’ in America, and that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later in the same boots, with the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, a Gucci jacket.”

“So it’s like a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me,” she concluded.

It’s not just a coincidence that Madonna’s return to Coachella aligns with the reveal of her upcoming album, Confessions II, earlier this week.

The album is set to be released on July 3, 2026, which marks the first full-length album in seven years.