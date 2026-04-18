Ruby Rose old essay resurfaces detailing night of alleged Katy Perry assault

Ruby Rose shed light on a night she claims changed the course of her life.

In a resurfaced 2011 essay written for Australian outlet news.com.au, the actress and model described a drunken evening with Katy Perry that she now alleges was the night of a sexual assault.

“I had been off the grog for 30 days — my first attempt at sobriety — and I was out partying with Katy,” Rose recalled in the piece.

“What I do remember thinking was: ‘I’ll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?’” she wrote.

She admitted she relapsed that night, consuming “not one drink, or 10,” before vomiting on Perry’s foot.

Rose framed the incident as a turning point, saying, “The short answer: I threw up on Katy Perry.

And that’s one of the reasons I’ve been off the grog now for almost 90 days.”

She emphasized that “nothing horrific happened” and that she hadn’t faced a DUI.

At the time, she framed the incident as a “funny little drunk story” that inspired her to recommit to sobriety.

But in recent Threads posts, Rose alleged Perry sexually assaulted her at Melbourne’s Spice Market nightclub.

“She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her un*****ar to the side and rubbed her disgusting v****a on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,” Rose claimed.

She added that she kept the story quiet for years, even as Perry later helped her secure a U.S. visa.

Perry’s representatives have strongly denied the accusations, calling them “categorically false” and “dangerous reckless lies.”

They pointed to Rose’s history of making public allegations against various individuals, all of which have been denied.

Australian authorities have since confirmed they are investigating a “historical sexual assault” reported to have occurred in Melbourne in 2010.

Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police said detectives from the Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team are reviewing the claims.

A former club manager has also spoken out, saying both women had “too much to drink” that night and insisting he did not witness any assault or vomiting.

For Rose, the resurfaced essay and her recent posts highlight how long it has taken her to speak openly.

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes,” she wrote.