Sidemen Charity Match 2026: Time, lineup, commentators as internet's biggest stars return—details inside

Once again, the internet’s biggest stars are making a dazzling comeback today, Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium, London.

The annual edition of the Sidemen Charity match is set to open in front of buzzing, house-full soccer fans this afternoon.

For the second consecutive year, the Sidemen Charity Match returns as some of the world’s biggest social media stars are lacing up their boots.

Let‘s find out all the relevant details: who is joining in the comm box, what the lineups are, and what time kickstart is at Wembley Stadium, London.

Today’s match completes a decade of the debut charity match.

Remember, all the revenues from the match go toward Brightside and M7 Education.

Over the course of ten years, the spectacle between the Sidemen and YouTube All Stars has evolved into a global sensation.

Last year’s edition added $6.4 million (£4.7 million) and drew a crowd of over 90,000 spectators in attendance, with eight million watching from home.

Here’s full list of Sidemen FC roster for 2026 Charity Match

Sidemen FC is managed by coach Jack Joseph:

Zerkaa

Vikkstar

Wroetoshaw

TBJZL

Deji

Marlon

Arthur TV

AmineMaTune

chrisMD

xQc

Adapt

Jynxzi

Niko Omilana

AB

AJ Shabeel

LazarBeam

Lacy

YouTube All Stars: Full list of players

YouTube All Stars is led by KSI and managed by Calfreezy.

KSI

Miniminter

Behzinga

Angry Ginge

Stable Ronaldo

Squeezie

Mrwhosetheboss

JasonTheWeen

ItalianBach

Ibai

George Clarke

Danny Aarons

Chazza

CarryMinati

Sketch

WillNE

Max Fosh

What time does the Sidemen Charity Match 2026 begin?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 2:10 p.m. BST, with kick-off set for 3 p.m. BST.

On the mic will be doing the commentary from YouTube royalty Spencer FC and Stephen Tries.

The Sidemen’s official YouTube channel will broadcast the charity match.