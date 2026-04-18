Sidemen Charity Match 2026: Time, lineup, commentators as internet's biggest stars return—details inside

Published April 18, 2026
Once again, the internet’s biggest stars are making a dazzling comeback today, Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium, London.
The annual edition of the Sidemen Charity match is set to open in front of buzzing, house-full soccer fans this afternoon.
For the second consecutive year, the Sidemen Charity Match returns as some of the world’s biggest social media stars are lacing up their boots.
Let‘s find out all the relevant details: who is joining in the comm box, what the lineups are, and what time kickstart is at Wembley Stadium, London.
Today’s match completes a decade of the debut charity match.
Remember, all the revenues from the match go toward Brightside and M7 Education.
Over the course of ten years, the spectacle between the Sidemen and YouTube All Stars has evolved into a global sensation.
Last year’s edition added $6.4 million (£4.7 million) and drew a crowd of over 90,000 spectators in attendance, with eight million watching from home.
Sidemen FC is managed by coach Jack Joseph:
Zerkaa
Vikkstar
Wroetoshaw
TBJZL
Deji
Marlon
Arthur TV
AmineMaTune
chrisMD
xQc
Adapt
Jynxzi
Niko Omilana
AB
AJ Shabeel
LazarBeam
Lacy
YouTube All Stars is led by KSI and managed by Calfreezy.
KSI
Miniminter
Behzinga
Angry Ginge
Stable Ronaldo
Squeezie
Mrwhosetheboss
JasonTheWeen
ItalianBach
Ibai
George Clarke
Danny Aarons
Chazza
CarryMinati
Sketch
WillNE
Max Fosh
The live broadcast of the match will start at 2:10 p.m. BST, with kick-off set for 3 p.m. BST.
On the mic will be doing the commentary from YouTube royalty Spencer FC and Stephen Tries.
The Sidemen’s official YouTube channel will broadcast the charity match.