Parenting influencer admits she accidentally runs over son with car, sparks internet frenzy

A 36-year-old parenting influencer says she accidentally hit her son with her car.

Kelly Hopton, who is a stay-at-home mother of two children, described a horrible situation on her Instgram handle that sparked buzz on social media.

On Wednesday, April 15, Hopton shared a post on Instagram and said that what started as a normal day became “the worst day of our lives.”

Hopton-Jones, who is a practicing pediatric nurse, said she was getting ready to drive her daughter to pick up doughnuts before a dance performance.

Her hubby, Brian, and their 23-month infant, son Henry, were intended to stay back home and meet up with them later, and were waving goodbye.

“In a matter of seconds our son was run over by our car. I was driving," Hopton-Jones confessed in a chilling confession in the Instagram carousel.

Following after the tragic incident, the parents left their daughter, Lily, with their neighbors and took Henry to the hospital.

They were informed that he had fractures to his pelvis and some abrasion, per Hopton-Jones’ post.

She added, “X-rays of his legs, chest, and neck are all normal. CT scan shows no injury to his organs or spinal cord.

The neurological exam has been reassuring with no signs of head injury or impairment.”

The remorseful mother added, “What stays with me is the doctor saying: ‘He is hurt, but this is something he can recover from.’ A true miracle.”

Hopton-Jones, whose Hillside Farmhouse account has 65,000 followers, wrote that her family is in shock and sad. But she said she believes that they’re on “the lucky side of a very tragic accident.”