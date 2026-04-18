Trump signs executive order to fast-track psychedelic drugs, including ibogaine

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump signed an executive order to expedite the medical research and treatments based on psychedelic drugs, on Saturday.

He directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to speed up the review of psychedelic drugs that have already been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA, adding, “these treatments will help people who suffer severe mental illness and depression.”

The 47th POTUS described the executive order as a “historic reform”. He said the psychedelic drugs have life-changing potential for U.S. veterans who suffer from depression, while citing the veteran suicide rate.

Trump said: “These treatments are currently in the advanced stages of clinical trials to ensure that they're both safe and effective for American patients.”

The executive order is expected to remove unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles that keep drugs from becoming FDA approved for years. It will improve data sharing between the Department of Veterans Affairs and FDA.

Trump also cited a 2024 Stanford University study in which veterans with traumatic brain injuries were treated with ibogaine treatment and it repotedly saw significant results, around 80 to 90 percent reduction in symptoms of depression and anxiety.

He also pledged $50 million research investment into ibogaine treatment, in addition to the $50 million already pledged by Republican leaders in Texas.

As of the 2024 VA report, an average of 17.5 veterans die by suicide daily, totaling 6,398 in 2023. Veteran suicide rates are over 50% higher than non-veteran adults.