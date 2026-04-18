King Charles shatters Prince Harry's hope of face-to-face meeting

Prince Harry's rift with Prince William and King Charles has widened the breach between the royal family and the Sussexes.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly feels 'utterly betrayed by the King, with insiders citing two major issues that burned all bridges between the father and son.

Meghan's husband's ongoing security battle and the collapse of hopes for reunion have deepened rift between the monarch and the Duke.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's dad has lost his taxpayer-funded protection since he moved to the US after quitting his royal job in 2020.

The 41-year old has fought unsuccessfully to have it reinstated. He believes the current arrangements make it unsafe for his family to visit the UK.

On the other hand his efforts to rebuild his relationship with Charles, 77, have seemingly ended in smoke as no further development has been made.

A source close to Harry claimed to OK!: "From Harry's perspective, the sense of betrayal by Charles isn't vague or abstract – it's rooted in two very specific frustrations that have been building over time.

"The first is the continued lack of clarity and progress around his security arrangements, which he sees as fundamental to his ability to return safely to the U.K. with his family.

"The second is the growing feeling that any genuine effort to rebuild his relationship with his father is being quietly deprioritised. He had been led to believe there would be movement on both, and instead he feels increasingly held at arm's length."

The insider went on to explain: "On Harry's side, there's a strong perception that Charles has stepped back from the idea of another meaningful face-to-face meeting, despite earlier indications that a deeper reconciliation might be possible."

The pause creates a picture for him of being shut out rather than welcomed back. That combination has been particularly difficult for him to process and has left him feeling profoundly let down, according to the insider.

However, some commentators believe that the Sussexes' upcoming summer visit could act as a turning point as it may open the door to rebuilding relationships and easing tensions.