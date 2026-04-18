Meghan Markle honoured with special art celebrating her Sydney visit

Meghan Markle’s “Her Best Life” retreat in Sydney took a heartfelt turn when she was presented with a personalised artwork inspired by her coastal visit, creating a standout moment of connection.

The piece, an original acrylic titled “Solo at the Beach,” was created by Australian artist Emma Martin and presented to the Duchess by Gemma O’Neil during the retreat.

As it was unveiled, O’Neil described the work as a collective gesture of support from the women present, telling the Duchess: "we’re a group of women who have your back.”

The painting itself reflects a quiet, ocean-inspired scene, echoing the broader theme of the retreat slowing down, reconnecting, and finding space away from public pressure.

Artist Emma Martin later shared her own reaction to the moment, saying she felt honoured to create a piece that would serve as a memory of Meghan’s time by the sea.

She described the work as capturing “peace” and “calm,” adding that being part of the retreat experience felt like a “magical evening.”

The retreat, which forms part of Meghan’s wider lifestyle and wellness-focused engagements in Australia, has brought together speakers, workshops, and audience interaction sessions centred on wellbeing and personal storytelling.