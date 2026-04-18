 
Geo News

Meghan Markle honoured with special art celebrating her Sydney visit

Emma Martin reflects on 'peace and calm' inspired coastal artwork for Meghan Markle

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 18, 2026

Meghan Markle honoured with special art celebrating her Sydney visit
Meghan Markle honoured with special art celebrating her Sydney visit

Meghan Markle’s “Her Best Life” retreat in Sydney took a heartfelt turn when she was presented with a personalised artwork inspired by her coastal visit, creating a standout moment of connection.

The piece, an original acrylic titled “Solo at the Beach,” was created by Australian artist Emma Martin and presented to the Duchess by Gemma O’Neil during the retreat. 

As it was unveiled, O’Neil described the work as a collective gesture of support from the women present, telling the Duchess: "we’re a group of women who have your back.” 

The painting itself reflects a quiet, ocean-inspired scene, echoing the broader theme of the retreat slowing down, reconnecting, and finding space away from public pressure.

Artist Emma Martin later shared her own reaction to the moment, saying she felt honoured to create a piece that would serve as a memory of Meghan’s time by the sea. 

She described the work as capturing “peace” and “calm,” adding that being part of the retreat experience felt like a “magical evening.”

The retreat, which forms part of Meghan’s wider lifestyle and wellness-focused engagements in Australia, has brought together speakers, workshops, and audience interaction sessions centred on wellbeing and personal storytelling. 

Duke of Kent joins musical tribute celebrating Duchess of Kent's love for choir
Duke of Kent joins musical tribute celebrating Duchess of Kent's love for choir
Prince William casts mystery with latest decision for Sussexes
Prince William casts mystery with latest decision for Sussexes
Buckingham Palace holds talks for Harry, Meghan comeback after Aussie tour
Buckingham Palace holds talks for Harry, Meghan comeback after Aussie tour
Sarah Ferguson health update: 'Deeply troubled'
Sarah Ferguson health update: 'Deeply troubled'
Royal fan defends Meghan Markle amid brutal criticism: ‘There was no BS'
Royal fan defends Meghan Markle amid brutal criticism: ‘There was no BS'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release statement after abrupt Australia exit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release statement after abrupt Australia exit
Harry's unexpected move at Meghan's event leaves fans guessing
Harry's unexpected move at Meghan's event leaves fans guessing
King Charles to address abdication claims in coming days with new speech
King Charles to address abdication claims in coming days with new speech