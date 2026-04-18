White House engages FBI to probe ‘mysterious’ deaths of US scientists

The White House has involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and all other relevant agencies to investigate the series of deaths and disappearances of high-profile U.S. officials privy to the space and nuclear secrets.

According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the government has vowed to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to uncover the truth behind the missing scientists.

The matter was recently brought up by a journalist during a White House press briefing when he asked if the government was investigating the issues. Leavitt replied at that time that she had not consulted with relevant agencies on the matter; however, she would do so and provide an update.

In an update on X on Friday, the press secretary said: “In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist.”

Following are the ten high-profile deaths and disappearances that have raised concerns:

General William Neil McCasland

Monica Jacinto Reza

Jason Thomas

Carl Grillmair

Nuno Loureiro

Melissa Casias

Frank Maiwald

Anthony Chavez

Michael David Hicks

Steven Garcia

These are all high-profile NASA scientists, nuclear researchers, aerospace program scientists, who have reportedly died or gone missing in mysterious ways since 2023.

The disturbing pattern was noticed by netizens after the retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland mysteriously disappeared in February 2026. According to unverified reports, his wife said that it was like he was trying not to be found.

Earlier, President Trump also expressed concern over the situation, saying that he expects the cases to be random but “we are going to know in the next week and a half.”

Some social media users have criticised the government for not taking the matter seriously as one user expressed on X, “They were not abducted by aliens and our enemies might have kidnapped them.”

It remains to be seen if there exists a pattern or if all the deaths and disappearances are just random coincidences.