Queen celebrates children's milestone despite personal grief

Queen Mary of Denmark has marked an important milestone for her twins just days after her father's death.

The royal put on a brave face as she attended the confirmation of her twin children, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, at Fredensborg Palace Church on Saturday.

The Danish Queen did not let her kids feel down as she took a bold step to celebrate their unforgettable moments as a mother amid her personal grief, holding back tears for the occasion.

The 15-year-old royals received the sacrament in a ceremony conducted by Royal Confessor Bishop Henrik Wigh-Poulsen, with their mother appearing composed and smiling as she accompanied them into the church.

The occasion carried a poignant undertone, arriving less than a week after Professor John Dalgleish Donaldson passed away at the age of 84.

In advance of the confirmation, the Danish royal household released a collection of photographs documenting Vincent and Josephine's lives through the years.

Mary's presence demonstrated her determination to support her children's achievement in every situation.

Meanwhile, King Frederik accompanied the twins alongside their elder siblings, Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella, making it a full family gathering for the religious ceremony.

Princess Josephine selected an ivory white confirmation gown featuring long sleeves from Australian designer Zimmermann.

She accessorised with a pearl crucifix necklace and completed her outfit with white pointed-toe sling-back heels, styling her brown hair in soft waves with delicate twists framing her face.

The Queen looks decent in a navy blue outfit designed by Claire Mischevani for the occasion. Her long-sleeved dress was paired with a coordinating headpiece, creating an elegant appearance befitting the significant family event.