Duke of Edinburgh returns to Brading Roman Villa to champion young talent

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh returned to Brading Roman Villa checking in on progress at one of the UK’s most important Roman heritage sites.

The Duke was welcomed back on April 16, where he toured the attraction to see how it has developed since his previous visit, with a strong focus on conservation work and educational outreach.

One of the highlights of the day was a meeting with pupils from Brading Primary School, who presented their “Tempus Vectis” project.

Throughout the tour, he also spoke with museum staff and volunteers about ongoing development plans, as well as the wider efforts to keep the site active not just as a historic landmark, but as a living centre for learning and local involvement.

Museum & Collections Manager Jasmine Wroath praised the visit, sharing on Instagram how meaningful it was for the team to welcome him back and share how the site continues to grow as an educational hub.

The engagement concluded with signing the Villa’s guest book, marking his return with a personal note and closing a day that celebrated both heritage and community spirit.