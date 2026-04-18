Zara Tindall's family support remains a question at Burnham Market

Zara Tindall in the saddle as she took to the arena at the FEI Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.

Riding her horse Classicals Euro Star, Zara appeared relaxed and in good form as she competed at one of the UK’s standout equestrian events.

Held annually on the Norfolk coast and known for attracting top riders from across the international circuit.

A seasoned competitor, Zara has long been a regular face at Burnham Market, returning year after year to one of the country’s most respected fixtures on the eventing calendar.

Her experience at elite level, including representing Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, continues to shape her presence on the circuit, where she balances competitive ambition with a deep-rooted love of the sport.

The sunny conditions added to the atmosphere, with spectators gathering to watch combinations from around the world tackle the three-phase challenge.

While it wasn’t clear whether Mike Tindall or their children were there to cheer her on, horses are very much a family affair in the Tindall household.

Their children Mia, Lena and Lucas have already shown an interest in equestrian life, often accompanying their parents to race meetings and events.

Just weeks earlier, Mia joined Zara and Mike at the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse.