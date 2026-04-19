Prince Harry, Meghan quietly receive verdict for key mission in Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who concluded their four-day visit to Australia on Saturday, returned to Montecito and reunited with their two children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had taken a number of philanthropic engagements along with participating in some other key events. And although they did not have the resources of the royal family like they did in 2018, they managed to pull off an arguably successful tour on their own.

Even though there were a few slipups, the couple are proud of what they achieved, and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes so as well.

Bond explained that Harry and Meghan were “perfectly aware” that they would be criticised from various quarters for their trip to Australia and there had been some disparaging headlines too. Despite all of that the “tone is changing” for the Sussexes.

“Some are now talking about the very warm reception that the couple have been given, and how Harry and Meghan have perhaps proved that they can indeed do what they always wanted: combine good works with earning a living,” she told The Mirror. “So, I think they might be quietly chuffed.”

The remarks come amid talks that it might have been a mistake for the royal family to let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave, especially how they have been able to manage on their own.

Royal experts have claimed that the Harry and Meghan's visit to Down Under is starkly similar to any royal tour, which may cause some concerns at the Palace. It remains to be seen if the Firm would take any step forward in the matter.