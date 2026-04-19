Sarah Ferguson plans next move as hiding spot exposed to public

Sarah Ferguson was keeping a low profile ever since the Epstein files had turned her life upside down but she was out of sight, sparking concerns about her whereabouts since February.

The former Duke and Duchess of York were booted out of Royal Lodge earlier this year given the public uproar over the horrifying allegations against Andrew and Fergie. The royals were forced to take action in order to control optics.

Now after weeks of speculation, Fergie finally broke cover for the first time in seven months on Friday. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife was spotted in the £2,000-a-night chalet near the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort in Altaussee, Austria.

It is understood that Fergie was maintaining a low profile not only because she has been facing trouble with her accommodation but because there is an active investigation taking place. She is already facing pressure to testify but wants to avoid it at all costs.

However, now that her location has been unveiled, it has sparked curiosity over what she would do next.

According to sources cited by The Sun, Fergie has “no immediate plans to leave”.

“Even though her location has finally been revealed. The resort has got everything you’d want for a lengthy stay,” the insider said.

They also noted that Fergie hardly ever leaves her room.

Several reports have suggested that Fergie has been receiving calls for an interview including from BBC’s Newsnight, which led to the downfall of Andrew.

While there is no confirmation on the matter, Fergie still has to respond to US lawmakers who have asked her to testify to Congress about Epstein.