Prince Harry, Meghan on Taylor Swift wedding guest list? Details revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a major update about their chances of receiving an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's grand wedding.

It has been in the reports for the past few months that the pop icon and her fiancé are set to tie the knot in July.

From the venue to the guests, Swifties cannot keep calm as they are excited to see Taylor begin the much-awaited chapter of his life with Travis.

There are Hollywood A-listers who are expected to grace the event. But, also, it has been claimed that the globally renowned singer, who shared a good bond with Prince William, extends an invitation to the Waleses.

Now, the talk surrounding that is whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make it to the wedding guest list. Well, Rob Shutter did not think.

An insider told him, "Taylor wants to look around the room and recognise every face. She doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous."

She can easily invite tech giants and filthy rich people to her special day, but the singer won't do it.

"Taylor has no interest in turning her wedding into a power summit. She wants a celebration, not a networking event," the source said.

Most recently, Harry and Meghan were also snubbed from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding amid the ongoing family rift.