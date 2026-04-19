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Piers Morgan drops bombshell on Harry, Meghan with latest announcement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive shocking news as they reach Montecito

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 19, 2026

Piers Morgan drops bombshell on Harry, Meghan with latest announcement
Piers Morgan drops bombshell on Harry, Meghan with latest announcement 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet fully grasped the success of their apparently successful Australia tour and the bad news awaiting them at the Montecito doors. 

The famous British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, who often gives the Sussexes a hard time, made a big announcement about his new venture.

On his Instagram account, the former Good Morning Britain host announced that his channel will feature a fresh royal updates-based programme, which means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be a topic of discussion. 

He shared, "The weekly podcast and YouTube show will be the home of insider analysis, fearless debates and breaking Royal news as the Monarchy faces up to turbulent times. It launches April 30. Subscribe now!"

Notably, Katie Nicholl and Jo Elvin have joined Morgan for "Uncensored Royals."

In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement over the fresh collaboration.  

How will Piers Morgan's new show bring new tension for Meghan?

Most recently, in his program, Uncensored, historian Tessa Dunlop spoke in favour of the Sussexes. But, Morgan was firm about his stance that the couple should strip off their royal titles, especially Meghan.

During the intense conversation, Tessa said, "[Meghan] said, 'Call me Meg'. She didn't even demand to be introduced as duchess."

In response, Morgan hit back, "Cool, let's call her Meg. Let's quit the duchess, b******. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. No! I'm from Sussex, f***off."

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