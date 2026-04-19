Prince Harry corrects blunder before peace with King Charles suffers again

Prince Harry appeared to have to made an interesting choice of words which seemed to have landed him trouble with his father King Charles, especially amid talks for a truce.

During his four-day visit to Australia where he took on several engagements in Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney. Harry spoke about parenting during an event hosted by Movember charity which sounded like it was he was taking a dig at his cancer-stricken father amid strained relationship.

Harry had said that as parenting is evolving over time, the children are an “upgrade” of their own parents.

“Not to say that I upgraded my dad or that my kids upgraded me, but the kids that we bring up in today’s world need to be upgraded,” he quickly added.

“There’s no judgment, there’s no blame, there’s no pointing the finger. The reality is that – however you are parenting – that is a personal experience to you, you are going to want to improve on that.”

Even though there had been a lot of backlash for Harry, royal expert Jennie Bond explained that it was not a “deliberate comparison” between himself and King Charles. Hence, he cleared the air immediately “knowing that some people might seize on them as a criticism”.

Bond claimed that Harry’s language was a “tad clumsy” but it was not a snub to Charles.

“I think he just meant that he wants to be the best father possible and to equip his children for this fast moving, fast changing modern world,” she pointed out.

“It’s pretty much what every parent wants for their offspring, and I think the King would have understood what Harry meant.”