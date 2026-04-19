 
Geo News

Prince Harry corrects blunder before peace with King Charles suffers again

Prince Harry takes immediate action amid growing fears for misunderstanding with King Charles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 19, 2026

Prince Harry corrects blunder before peace with King Charles suffers again

Prince Harry appeared to have to made an interesting choice of words which seemed to have landed him trouble with his father King Charles, especially amid talks for a truce.

During his four-day visit to Australia where he took on several engagements in Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney. Harry spoke about parenting during an event hosted by Movember charity which sounded like it was he was taking a dig at his cancer-stricken father amid strained relationship.

Harry had said that as parenting is evolving over time, the children are an “upgrade” of their own parents.

“Not to say that I upgraded my dad or that my kids upgraded me, but the kids that we bring up in today’s world need to be upgraded,” he quickly added.

“There’s no judgment, there’s no blame, there’s no pointing the finger. The reality is that – however you are parenting – that is a personal experience to you, you are going to want to improve on that.”

Even though there had been a lot of backlash for Harry, royal expert Jennie Bond explained that it was not a “deliberate comparison” between himself and King Charles. Hence, he cleared the air immediately “knowing that some people might seize on them as a criticism”.

Bond claimed that Harry’s language was a “tad clumsy” but it was not a snub to Charles.

“I think he just meant that he wants to be the best father possible and to equip his children for this fast moving, fast changing modern world,” she pointed out.

“It’s pretty much what every parent wants for their offspring, and I think the King would have understood what Harry meant.”

Duke of Edinburgh returns to Brading Roman Villa to champion young talent
Duke of Edinburgh returns to Brading Roman Villa to champion young talent
Queen celebrates children's milestone despite personal grief
Queen celebrates children's milestone despite personal grief
Meghan Markle honoured with special art celebrating her Sydney visit
Meghan Markle honoured with special art celebrating her Sydney visit
King Charles shatters Prince Harry's hope of face-to-face meeting
King Charles shatters Prince Harry's hope of face-to-face meeting
King Charles delights locals with surprise stop in Aboyne
King Charles delights locals with surprise stop in Aboyne
Alison Hammond blasted for comments about Meghan Markle
Alison Hammond blasted for comments about Meghan Markle
Duke of Kent joins musical tribute celebrating Duchess of Kent's love for choir
Duke of Kent joins musical tribute celebrating Duchess of Kent's love for choir
Prince William casts mystery with latest decision for Sussexes
Prince William casts mystery with latest decision for Sussexes