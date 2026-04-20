King Charles faces upsetting situation after latest announcement

The British monarch has faced an untoward situation after his major announcement about Buckingham Palace event.

Anti-monarchy protesters have reacted to the news about King Charles' latest engagement, replacing Queen Elizabeth II exhibition posters by 'Andrew cover-up'.

The campaigners from Republic have attached posters to the railings of Buckingham Palace, calling the beloved Queen Elizabeth II a "flawed person".

The angry Britons crafted to resemble advertisements for the current royal fashion exhibition, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, feature an image of the late monarch alongside the question: "What did she know?"

The group claims the late monarch is portrayed "as an empty dress" in the exhibition, when in reality she was "a flawed person who always put family before country."

Graham Smith, the group's CEO, described the anniversary of the Queen's birth as "a whitewash of history" and "a lot of empty words that ignore the cover-up of Andrew and the systematic abuse of public funds."

He added: "As the posters say, we need an honest history to be told of the royals and the secrets they are so keen to protect."

Smith even claimed that backing for the monarchy is in decline, with a third of the population now favouring its abolition, and pledged that similar protests would persist.

"May 9th will see a large demo right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace as part of the third Republic Day," he stated. "A strong statement of the continuing growth of this campaign."

The demonstration is intended to mark what Republic calls its third annual Republic Day, positioning the event as evidence of growing anti-monarchist sentiment across Britain.

The Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition, currently running at the Palace, has proven enormously popular with the public.