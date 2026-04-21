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Meghan issues Archie, Lilibet update after King Charles teary-eyed video

Duchess of Sussex shares special message amid royal family reunion

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 21, 2026

Meghan issues Archie, Lilibet update after King Charles teary-eyed video
Meghan issues Archie, Lilibet update after King Charles teary-eyed video

Meghan Markle shared a special update about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after King Charles appeared quite emotional in a new video.

The Duchess of Sussex took to the official account of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and released photos of new products, which she drew inspiration from the little Sussexes.

For the unversed, Meghan is set to launch two candles on the occasion of US Mother's Day. Archie and Lilibet's birthdates and their full royal titles have been used for the fresh As Ever items.

The Duchess of Sussex's team issued a statement that reads, "The Mother’s Day Collection arrives on 4/22.

"Introducing two new candles, beautifully crafted by our founder and named in honour of her children’s birthdates.

"No. 604, named for Princess Lilibet’s birthdate, is floral and radiant with notes of amber, water lily, and sandal. No.506, named for Prince Archie’s birthdate, is warm and grounding with notes of ginger, neroli, and cashmere."

Moreover, Meghan is also restocking As Ever's Signature Chocolate Box, created in collaboration with Compartes, featuring "soft caramel centres finished with safflower sprinkles, and curated sets made for sharing."

Meghan's new message coincided with King Charles' emotional video, in which he remembered his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 100th birthday.

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