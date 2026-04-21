Princess Anne takes charge of key task as royals assemble for milestone

Princess Anne dutifully followed orders as King Charles called upon the royals to witness a historic moment for the monarchy.

The monarch, who was visibly holding back his emotions during his latest speech, shared how his family is coming together to celebrate the centenary of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday.

There are tasks delegated at the behest of the Firm and the Princess continued to perform hers with utmost devotion, which her mother would have been proud of.

The King’s sister, the Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Brize Norton, visited the Tactical Medical Wing (TMW), as part of a special reception celebrating the Wings 30th anniversary.

She was accompanied by senior representatives, including the Director General of the Defence Medical Services, Commander Global Enablement, Head RAF Medical Services, and several former TMW Commanding Officers.

Anne joined TMW personnel in commemorating this significant milestone. The celebration held special meaning since the 25th anniversary couldn’t be observed due to the pandemic.

She toured the operational Wing and saw demonstrations of the Wing’s most renowned capabilities, showcasing the expertise and innovation that have defined TMW’s legacy.

The 75-year-old also delivered a speech to recognise the history of the institution, its vital role and contributions. After that, she met with current and former members.