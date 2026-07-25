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Matt Damon discloses next bombshell project after 'The Odyssey'

Matt Damon joins forces with another famed director after Christopher Nolan

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 25, 2026

Matt Damon discloses next bombshell project after The Odyssey
Matt Damon discloses next bombshell project after 'The Odyssey'

Matt Damon is on a run for one great movie after another - as he has signed another ambitious project after Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey adaptation.

The 55-year-old multi-hyphenated star has now revealed that his joined forces with The Daniels - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, whose Everything Everywhere All At Once won seven Academy Awards in 2023. 

The Good Will Hunting star described the movie in the works as "The Breakfast Club meets Inception meets an anime film meets an episode of The John Oliver Show that didn't get aired.”

Excited fans took to X, and reacted to the movie pitch, writing, "the john oliver detail makes this sound impossibly chaotic in a very specific way," and "the wildest pitch ever."

More added, "Matt Damon teaming up with The Daniels is a match made in cinematic heaven," and "Matt Damon + The Daniels? Say less. I’m already seated," wrote another."

While another chimed in, "This man is in ALL the movies this year."

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