Rita Ora makes emotional confession about her refugee past

Rita Ora has looked back on the journey that changed her life, saying she will always be proud of being an immigrant.

The singer shared that growing up as a refugee shaped the person she is today and gave her the drive to work hard for everything she’s got.

Speaking to The Times, Rita added that she is thankful for the education she received after her family moved to the UK.

The Anywhere singer, however, also said many immigrants have a strong desire to build a better life for themselves.

"I'm always grateful for the education I received and proud of being an immigrant," she said.

Rita was born in Pristina, Kosovo, but her family left the country during the persecution of ethnic Albanians in the early 1990s.

After arriving in Britain, her parents then got to start over as her father, who worked as an economist, later ran a pub in London, while her mother trained again and became a psychiatrist.

Now one of the biggest names in music, the singer said she believes many successful artists have families with similar stories of starting again.

Away from music, Riga also talked about working with her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi.

She said appearing in one of his films is something they both hope will happen one day if the right project comes along.

The couple, moreover, will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in August.