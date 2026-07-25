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Olivia Rodrigo drops new 'Spider-Man' surprise after 'stupid song' promo

Olivia Rodrigo teases 'Spider-Man' collaboration in new update

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Web Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo drops new Spider-Man surprise after speculations
Olivia Rodrigo drops new 'Spider-Man' surprise after speculations

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is surely bringing on an Olivia Rodrigo collaboration on the original soundtrack of the movie, after recent clues both the movie franchise and the pop superstar shared with fans.

The 23-year-old musician took to Instagram and shared a collection of photos recently, including one which directly references the movie as she poses her hand in the infamous Spider-Man pose. 

The post came right after the movie's official social media account shared a promo edit on Peter Parker and MJ, set against Rodrigo's track, stupid song, playing in the background.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly flocked to social media and wrote, "THE SPIDER HAND IN OLIVIAS DUMP??" and "ALSO PRETTY RANDOM SHE POSTED THIS ON THE DAY THE STUPID SONG SPIDER MAN TRAILER CAME OUT.."

A third chimed in, "Spiderlivia is upon us," and "we are really getting another original soundtrack! SHE IS COOKING," wrote another. 

While more exclaimed, "OMGGGGGG IT’S HAPPENING."

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