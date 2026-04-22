Trump extends ceasefire with Iran after Pakistan’s mediation

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire against Iran just hours before the extension of the 14-day ceasefire was set to expire.

Trump took to his own platform Truth Social and announced that though the U.S. military will continue the naval blockade of Islamic Republic of Iran, he has put a hold on attacks.

He said the decision was taken at the request of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Trump wrote, “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time that their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”

He added that the U.S. military remains ready to respond to any situation. Trump did not specify the timeline for which the ceasefire has been extended.

The 47th POTUS said that the ceasefire was until such time when the proposal was submitted and discussions were concluded.

Pakistan has been acting as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran and has recently intensified its efforts to achieve peace in the region. Islamabad is preparing to host another round of the U.S.-Iran talks expected this week.