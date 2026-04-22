Princess Kate pulls back curtain on her struggle during Palace events

Princess Kate dutifully stepped out with Prince William for a momentous event for the royal family at Buckingham Palace, where she made an unexpected confession.

The Princess of Wales is an important member of the family. Despite her battle with cancer, Kate had continued to play a significant role in for the Firm.

Even though she is back to her public-facing roles following her remission, there is still one key struggle that she continues to face.

During the reception held to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday, Kate was spotted speaking to some senior guests at the palace. She revealed that there is one thing she always gets told during the events as they get very loud.

“I find these environments are really hard,” Kate could be heard saying in a fan video shared on social media. “I’ve also got a very soft voice, so I always get told, ‘Speak up a bit louder!’”

Kate Middleton has been a working royal since she married Prince William in 2011 and she has since been diligently taking on her responsibilities. She has been playing a more prominent and meaningful role as the Princess of Wales, as she prepares to become Queen.

Even behind the scenes, she has been the driving force for Prince William and has also been playing the significant role in shaping the future of the monarchy by taking a different approach to raise Prince George, the second in line to the throne.