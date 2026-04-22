GM halts next-gen EV truck program at Factory Zero, report says

America’s largest automaker General Motors has reportedly halted the production of its next-gen EV truck program.

According to a report that appeared in Crain’s Detroit Business citing three sources, General Motors is indefinitely delaying its next-generation full-size electric truck program at its Factory Zero plant located in Detroit’s Hamtramck neighborhood.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly issued a statement to Detroit Free Press with no details of any potential plans or timing for next-gen battery trucks.

The company added it is intended to start production of refreshed versions of the GMC, Chevrolet Silverado, Escalade IQ and Hummer SUV and pickup in 2028.

GM centralized most of its EV production at Factory Zero last year amid production changes in order to meet smaller-than-anticipated consumer demand.

For context, General Motors’ public commitment to sell only EVs by 2035 was introduced during President Donald Trump’s first term, at a time when climate regulations were tightening.

The company has largely scrapped the plan for now.