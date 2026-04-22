King Charles fulfils promise to Andrew about Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles eased Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's tensions by including the 'devastated' sisters back in the royal fold.

In 2025, a bombshell dropped on the Princesses after their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, 's scandalous emails to Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

After extreme pressure from the public and in solidarity with Epstein's victims, the monarch took away royal titles and perks from the ex-couple.

The nightmare did not end there. In February 2026, the former Duke of York was arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Since then, Beatrice and Eugenie have been keeping a low profile. They were not even invited to the royal family's Easter gathering.

Yesterday, on April 22, when King Charles and his family gathered to celebrate Queen Elizabeth, the sisters were nowhere to be seen.

But, it now appears that the monarch fulfilled Andrew's wish by giving royal nod to his daughters.

For the unversed, the former Prince always wanted to see his daughters performing royal duties. Though this dream is difficult to fulfil at the moment, the royal family's heartfelt gesture showcased that they will not leave Beatrice and Eugenie alone in the dark moments.

In a video released by the Palace, Queen Camilla paid tribute to the late monarch for her remarkable services.

In the same video, young Beatrice and Eugenie are featured with their granny, proving that behind Palace walls, the King has been protecting his nieces.