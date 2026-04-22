Royal family's new 'fab four' emerges: Harry, Meghan replaced

The royal family has finally formed a new 'Feb Four' amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence.

Prince William and Kate Middleton grabbed attention as they revived the concept of fablous four with their telling appearnce with Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

Both couples won hearts with their chemistry and sprit at Buckingham Palace, marking what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday on April 21.

Before the Sussexes' exit from the royal life, the Firm's future was destined to be carried by Harry and William, with their respective partners, Meghan Markle and Catherine.

People began to speculate that the two young and energetic couples will leadi the way in the new age of the British royal family. Synonyms often used by media include "royal team," "dream quad," or "royal Beatles," highlighting their perceived, though now broken, potential to modernise the monarchy.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex migrated to Montecito to live a life of their choice. Their Ophra interview and Harry's Spare appeared to be a brutal blow the royal family.

For the king-to-be, he remained diligent alongside his wife while a new partnership formed. This was on show once again today at Buckingham Palace.

Edward, some 16 years younger than his brother King Charles and 19 years older than William, has acted as a pivotal glue in binding the two generations together.

Meanwhile, Sophie has forged a strong bond with Catherine, who herself has now become part of the furniture at Buckingham Palace over the years.

Together, they have made up a new, strong foursome that, on the foundations of hard work and dedication, has the potential to live up to the original "fab four" billing. Today was the latest example of such.

During celebrations in Marble Hall for Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday, Edward, Sophie, William and Kate could be seen standing together, discussing the day's events and enjoying a cocktail in memory of the late Queen.

The moment came during the Buckingham Palace commemoration for Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday, with around 190 guests in attendance.

Catherine stunned in a light pink A-line dress, while William looked his usual dapper self in a clean-cut suit.

Sophie gave a subtle nod to the late monarch with her white shirtdress that featured a riding-boot print. Edward, meanwhile, wore a red tie with horses on it.

William and Kate, who returned to engagements after a quiet month following the Easter holidays, joined proceedings in the afternoon of a busy day for the family.

The future monarch charmed centenarian Joan Hollingworth with his characteristic humour, asking: "I can't believe you are 100! Do we need to call security? Have you snuck in?"